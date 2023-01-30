Axie Infinity Price Down 13.9% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $197.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $10.71 or 0.00047148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00215858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,719.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,043,121 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,043,121.19555697 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.90688986 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $254,143,132.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

