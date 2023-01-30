Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Hits $246.94 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.26 or 0.00051576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $246.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00217555 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,766.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,043,121 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,707,271.19555697 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.50851321 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 288 active market(s) with $177,771,808.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

