Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Up 25.5 %
Shares of AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.