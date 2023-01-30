Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet Announces Dividend

AVT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.69. 106,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,223. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.