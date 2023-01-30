AVINOC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $699,294.53 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $97.23 million and $699,294.53 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00398829 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,480.40 or 0.27994834 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00583448 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.