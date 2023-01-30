Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Up 17.0% in January

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 293.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Further Reading

