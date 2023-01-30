Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.1 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.37 and its 200 day moving average is $241.61.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

