Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $93,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after acquiring an additional 261,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

ADP stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 427,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,169. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

