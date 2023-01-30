Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.0 %

ALV stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $90.91. 359,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 397.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

