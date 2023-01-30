Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.91) to GBX 700 ($8.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.54) to GBX 635 ($7.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.38) to GBX 528 ($6.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.56) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.27) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.86 ($8.16).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 614.60 ($7.61) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 555.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 578.66. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,458.40. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 479.80 ($5.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 707.40 ($8.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

