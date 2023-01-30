Augur Price Hits $6.17 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Augur has a total market cap of $67.84 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00026045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
