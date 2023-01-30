Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Audius has a market capitalization of $248.10 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00397660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.38 or 0.27912817 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00596513 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

