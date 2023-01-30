ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 11,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 156,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million during the quarter.
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
