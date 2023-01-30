ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 6.1%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 11,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 156,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRenew Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,824,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,406 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.