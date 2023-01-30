Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Asbury purchased 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

