Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $477,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 0.5% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

IRM opened at $55.07 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

