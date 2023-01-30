Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.50.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $190.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.99. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

