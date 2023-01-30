ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given New $752.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $710.00 to $752.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $667.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.67 and its 200 day moving average is $533.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

