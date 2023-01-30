ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in ASML by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.73 on Monday, hitting $653.66. The company had a trading volume of 694,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,286. The firm has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

