ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €675.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($733.70) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €665.00 ($722.83) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($833.70) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

ASML Price Performance

