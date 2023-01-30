Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $141.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.71.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ashland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

