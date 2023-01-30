ASD (ASD) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and $1.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05949693 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,933,786.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

