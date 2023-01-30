Ark Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $54.24 million and $6.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003996 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003788 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,734,876 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

