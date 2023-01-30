Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Cut by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.2% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,171 shares of company stock worth $11,361,563. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.09. The company had a trading volume of 577,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.01. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.