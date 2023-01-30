Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 220,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Argan Trading Down 0.3 %

Argan stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. 66,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. Argan has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $519.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Argan by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Argan by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

