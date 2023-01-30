Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $664.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ares Commercial Real Estate

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.05%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

