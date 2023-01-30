Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 198,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ares Capital

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.