Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0889 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $88.81 million and $10.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00089680 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00057505 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010339 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025573 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000229 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
