Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 28.3% This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and $705,690.46 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

