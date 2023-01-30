Aquamarine Zurich AG Purchases Shares of 210,000 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aquamarine Zurich AG acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 210,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,331,000. American Express comprises about 17.2% of Aquamarine Zurich AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. KBC Group NV lifted its position in American Express by 5.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,143 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in American Express by 8.1% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

AXP traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $175.66. 3,251,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.81. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.