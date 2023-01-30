Aquamarine Zurich AG Buys Shares of 27,000 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aquamarine Zurich AG bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000. Moody’s makes up approximately 4.0% of Aquamarine Zurich AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 218,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after purchasing an additional 102,255 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moody’s Price Performance
Moody’s stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,947. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Moody’s Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moody’s (MCO)
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.