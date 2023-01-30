Aquamarine Zurich AG Buys Shares of 27,000 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aquamarine Zurich AG bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,000. Moody’s makes up approximately 4.0% of Aquamarine Zurich AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 218,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,562,000 after purchasing an additional 102,255 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,947. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.