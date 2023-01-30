APENFT (NFT) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $131.52 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

