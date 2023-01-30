Analyzing Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 0.96 -$11.82 million ($103.00) -0.09 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WiSA Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WiSA Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

WiSA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential downside of 72.83%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -353.56% -142.68% -104.63% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WiSA Technologies beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

