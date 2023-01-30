Analyzing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Applied Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00 Applied Digital 0 0 7 0 3.00

Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 97.32%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Rumble.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Applied Digital $8.55 million 35.36 -$23.52 million ($0.50) -6.40

This table compares Rumble and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital.

Volatility & Risk

Rumble has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 5.06, suggesting that its share price is 406% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22% Applied Digital -145.35% -24.36% -10.76%

Summary

Applied Digital beats Rumble on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

