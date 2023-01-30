Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $32.12

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.96.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $27.70 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,449 shares of company stock worth $15,107,419 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.