Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target at $2.46

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

ISNPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.34) to €2.40 ($2.61) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.61) to €2.60 ($2.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.17) to €2.20 ($2.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.50) to €2.50 ($2.72) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $15.29 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

