Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.89

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 67867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

