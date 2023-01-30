Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.01. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 15,149 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

