Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of APH opened at $78.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

