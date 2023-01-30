Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $50,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,128,000 after buying an additional 864,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after buying an additional 182,132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.05. 318,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

