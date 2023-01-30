Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.65 on Thursday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.