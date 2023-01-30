Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $101.56 million and approximately $20,614.23 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00004501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00399226 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.93 or 0.28022736 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00594110 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02932399 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,597.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

