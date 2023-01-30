Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 790,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,260. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -289.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

