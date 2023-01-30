American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $197.00. 1,314,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,509,416 shares.The stock last traded at $175.73 and had previously closed at $172.31.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.56.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

