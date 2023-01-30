American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

