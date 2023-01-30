American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

AXL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 712,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.68 million, a P/E ratio of 850.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

