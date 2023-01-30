Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. Amarin has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.