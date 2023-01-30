Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 219 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.24. 2,094,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

