Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.53.

ISRG traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $245.44. 513,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,789. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.02 and its 200-day moving average is $234.88. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

