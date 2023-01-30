Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 288,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock remained flat at $21.44 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 879,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,885. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.