Altman Advisors Inc. Has $961,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.56. 586,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,586. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

